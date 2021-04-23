OrganiGram’s (OGI) Underperformer Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their underperformer rating on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

OGI has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $31,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.