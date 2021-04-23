ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

ORIX stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. ORIX has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $91.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. Equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

