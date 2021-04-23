Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.04.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

