Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.09

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.09 and last traded at $125.09, with a volume of 3037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.63.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

