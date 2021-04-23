Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 68,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,957,000 after acquiring an additional 41,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

