Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Yezan Munther Haddadin Acquires 10,000 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Yezan Munther Haddadin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,926 shares in the company, valued at $34,445.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OTLK stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $376.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

