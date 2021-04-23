Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OUTKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

