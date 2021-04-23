Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

OM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ OM opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $189,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Outset Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after buying an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after acquiring an additional 473,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after acquiring an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

