Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $35.74

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.74, but opened at $36.53. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 8,944 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 56,636 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

