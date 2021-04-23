Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) Insider Acquires A$21,700.00 in Stock

Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) insider Simon Joyner bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$21,700.00 ($15,500.00).

About Ozgrowth

Ozgrowth Limited is a fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm also invests in alternative investment markets. Ozgrowth Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ozgrowth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozgrowth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.