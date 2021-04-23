Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $46,000 Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $624.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

