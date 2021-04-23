Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 138.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVXL opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.