Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

