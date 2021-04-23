PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $59.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after buying an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,956,000 after buying an additional 380,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after buying an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after buying an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.51. 3,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,693. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

