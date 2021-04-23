Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.9% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.22. 5,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.19 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.50.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

