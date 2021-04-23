Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 857 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.16. 22,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,922. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

