Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $4.70 on Friday, reaching $418.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.