Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 174,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,987. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $144.74. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

