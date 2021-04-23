Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $209.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

