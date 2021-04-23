Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSK. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,609,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,345,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 79,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 66,383 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $43.78. 4,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

