Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $181.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.41. The company has a market capitalization of $156.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

