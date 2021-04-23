PAX Gold Price Hits $1,793.62 on Top Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,793.62 or 0.03559803 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $107.91 million and $42.01 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00092549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00667370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.21 or 0.07859832 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

