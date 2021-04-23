PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $89,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.41. 122,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,250. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $310.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

