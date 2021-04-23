PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after buying an additional 159,711 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.98. The company had a trading volume of 194,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,250. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $312.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

