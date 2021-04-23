PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $11.95. PBF Energy shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 4,193 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PBF Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 158,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 275,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit