PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $11.95. PBF Energy shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 4,193 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PBF Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 158,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 275,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

