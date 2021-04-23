PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

PDFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.03. 145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. On average, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

