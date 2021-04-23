Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,449.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.22. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 493,057 shares of company stock worth $57,396,371. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.