Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.81.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $101.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,449.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,057 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.1% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $2,048,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,445.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

