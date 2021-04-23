Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 2,900 Shares

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.04 per share, with a total value of C$20,404.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$821,061.21.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 35,300 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.44 per share, with a total value of C$227,310.82.

Shares of Pender Growth Fund stock traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$7.70. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.59 million and a P/E ratio of 4.15. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.67.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

