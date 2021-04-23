PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $431.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

