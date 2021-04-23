Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Pentair updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

