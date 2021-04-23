Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $62.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.
Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $59.89.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
