Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $62.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

