Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €170.00 ($200.00) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €175.30 ($206.24) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €156.46.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

