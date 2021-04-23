Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €174.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €180.25 ($212.06).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RI shares. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

RI stock traded up €2.20 ($2.59) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €175.30 ($206.24). 458,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €163.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €156.66. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

