Phantasma (SOUL) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.34 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Phantasma has a total market cap of $45.34 million and approximately $601,454.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,930.47 or 1.00022314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00129490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

