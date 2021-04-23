Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down to $37.02

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.02, but opened at $36.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHAT. Jonestrading began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $337,736.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 20,140 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $919,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,091 shares of company stock worth $8,897,306 in the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

