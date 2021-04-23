PHI Token Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, PHI Token has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $7,036.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.15 or 0.00676306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.28 or 0.07870966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token (CRYPTO:PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

