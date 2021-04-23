Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Insider Sells $996,539.60 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PM stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.61. 3,478,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,366. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.