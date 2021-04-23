Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.01 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

