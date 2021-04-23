Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $717.99

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 717.99 ($9.38) and traded as high as GBX 738.60 ($9.65). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 722.20 ($9.44), with a volume of 1,242,134 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 759 ($9.92).

The stock has a market cap of £7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 732.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 717.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through five segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services. The company offers workplace pension, and customer saving and investment products under the Standard Life brand.

