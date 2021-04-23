Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $717.99

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 717.99 ($9.38) and traded as high as GBX 738.60 ($9.65). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 722.20 ($9.44), with a volume of 1,242,134 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 759 ($9.92).

The stock has a market cap of £7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 732.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 717.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through five segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services. The company offers workplace pension, and customer saving and investment products under the Standard Life brand.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit