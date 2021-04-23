PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Acquires $70,000.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PHX opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

