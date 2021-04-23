Pi Financial Weighs in on RediShred Capital Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $0.85 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday.

KUT stock opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.96 million and a PE ratio of 162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

