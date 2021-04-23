Piershale Financial Group Inc. Acquires 39,012 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,126,109. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of -404.29 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.