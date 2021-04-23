Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 628.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $195.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average of $176.84. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.