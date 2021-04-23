Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

