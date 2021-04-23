Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $201,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.11 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

