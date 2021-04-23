Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $84.66 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,032 shares of company stock worth $7,663,946 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

