Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $80,218,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,382 shares of company stock worth $1,209,687. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $282.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.56. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

