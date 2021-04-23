Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,215,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2,268.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 11,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $94.92 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

