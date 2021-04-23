Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,215,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2,268.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 11,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $94.92 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit