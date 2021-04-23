Piper Sandler Comments on American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after acquiring an additional 274,639 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $163,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.